F-18 crashes off SC coast, pilots rescued

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) - Two Marine Corps pilots were rescued Wednesday evening off the coast of St. Helena Sound after their plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the situation by a Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort just after 5:15 p.m., following reports an F/A-18D Hornet attached to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224 crashed off the South Carolina Coast.

Two parachutes were spotted after the pilots ejected themselves from the distressed aircraft. A Coast Guard HH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescue crew from Charleston successfully located the missing pilots at 6:15 p.m.

Officials at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort say neither the pilot nor the weapons officer on the F/A-18D Hornet suffered serious injuries when they ejected late Wednesday afternoon about 35 miles offshore.

The plane was on a training mission when the two engines on the $29 million jet failed

