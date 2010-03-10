USC loses lead, game to Ole Miss, 6-3, in game two

From the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - The Ole Miss Rebels (15-8, 2-0 SEC) answered two early Gamecock runs to capture a 6-3 victory in game two of the opening Southeastern Conference doubleheader for both squads.

The Gamecocks (9-11, 0-2 SEC) took a 2-0 lead in the first without the benefit of a hit, as a two-out error cost the Rebels dearly. Freshman Hannah Milks drew a one-out walk and moved to third when an Evan Childs grounder was not handled by the Ole Miss third baseman. A walk to freshman Briana Hamilton loaded the bags for junior P.J. Fulmer, whose grounder bounced up and hit the Rebel shortstop in the face, and her subsequent throw into right field let Milks and Childs score.

Ole Miss got one run back in the fourth when Corrine Doornberg got a two-out single to center to score pinch runner Amanda Hutcheson from second. She came on for Aly Presswood after her leadoff single, and Hutcheson stole her way into scoring position.

A Gamecock error proved very costly, as the Rebels scored two in the fifth to take the lead. Brittany Barnhill reached with one down on a misplay by the Gamecock first baseman. Amber Tramp followed with a single before both runners got into scoring position on a groundout. After sophomore Kelsey Goodwin got ahead in the count to Presswood, 1-2, the junior laced a double to left center, scoring both runners to put the Rebels on top, 3-2.

Mississippi added three insurance runs in the sixth. A wild pitch with the bases loaded plated Doornberg, while a Barnhill double scored Courtnie Ghinaudo and Lauren Grill.

South Carolina tried to answer in the sixth. Childs drove in Milks with her sacrifice fly, while Hamilton brought the tying run to the plate after drawing a walk. But Rebel reliever Lindsey Perry got a fly ball to wrap up the game.

Barnhill (6-1) got the win, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits and six walks while striking out seven. Perry got the save, walking one in two-thirds of an inning. Goodwin (0-5) got the loss, giving up three runs, one earned, on seven hits and three walks. She struck out four.

South Carolina returns home for a five-game SEC stretch, starting with a three-game set against No. 14/15 LSU. First pitch for Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.