USC loses lead, game to Ole Miss, 6-3, in game two

From the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC  -  The  Ole  Miss  Rebels  (15-8,  2-0  SEC)  answered two early Gamecock runs to capture a 6-3 victory in game two of the opening Southeastern Conference doubleheader for both squads.

The Gamecocks (9-11, 0-2 SEC) took a 2-0 lead in the first without the benefit of a hit, as a two-out error cost the Rebels dearly. Freshman Hannah Milks drew a one-out walk and moved to third when an Evan Childs grounder was not handled by the Ole Miss third baseman. A walk to freshman Briana Hamilton loaded the bags for junior P.J. Fulmer, whose grounder bounced up and hit the Rebel shortstop in the face, and her subsequent throw into right field let Milks and Childs score.

Ole Miss got one run back in the fourth when Corrine Doornberg got a two-out single to center to score pinch runner Amanda Hutcheson from second. She came on for Aly Presswood after her leadoff single, and Hutcheson stole her way into scoring position.

 A Gamecock error proved very costly, as the Rebels scored two in the fifth to take the lead. Brittany Barnhill reached with one down on a misplay by the Gamecock  first  baseman.  Amber  Tramp  followed  with  a  single  before  both  runners  got  into  scoring  position  on  a  groundout.  After  sophomore  Kelsey Goodwin  got  ahead  in  the  count  to  Presswood,  1-2,  the  junior  laced  a  double  to  left  center,  scoring  both  runners  to  put  the  Rebels  on  top,  3-2.

Mississippi added three insurance runs in the sixth. A wild pitch with the bases loaded plated Doornberg, while a Barnhill double scored Courtnie Ghinaudo and Lauren Grill.

South Carolina tried to answer in the sixth. Childs drove in Milks with her sacrifice fly, while Hamilton brought the tying run to the plate after drawing a walk. But Rebel reliever Lindsey Perry got a fly ball to wrap up the game.

Barnhill  (6-1)  got  the  win,  tossing  6.1  innings,  allowing  three  runs,  one  earned,  on three hits and six walks while striking out seven. Perry got the save, walking one in two-thirds of an inning. Goodwin (0-5) got the loss, giving up three runs, one earned, on seven hits and three walks. She struck out four.

South Carolina returns home for a five-game SEC stretch, starting with a three-game set against No. 14/15 LSU. First pitch for Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT
    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:45 PM EDT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon.

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT
    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student's dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:50:01 GMT
    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:36 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

