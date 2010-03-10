Cobras squander lead, lose 11-10 to Alderson-Broaddus

From Coker College

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker baseball team was unable to come away with a win on Wednesday afternoon in a rain soaked game against Alderson-Broaddus College losing 11-10. The Cobras led 9-4 entering the fourth inning, but were shut down by the Battlers reliever Ronnie Whitt and the A-B bats came alive giving the Battlers the eventual win.

The loss drops the Cobras to 12-11 overall, while Alderson-Broaddus moves to 4-3 on the year.

Coker scored a run in the first to get things started and then both teams exchanged three runs in the second inning, giving the Cobras the narrow 4-3 lead. A-B plated a single run in the third, but a five run bottom half of the inning by Coker chased the Battlers starter Kyle Oney from the game and gave Coker the 9-4 lead.

Another run in the fourth for A-B moved the game to 9-5, but it was Whitt who quieted the Coker bats for the next five innings, as the Cobras were unable to score again until the bottom of the ninth. The Battlers tied the game with four runs in the sixth and took a one run lead in the seventh. They added a much needed insurance run in the top of the ninth and with two men on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth; Whitt was able to hold the Cobras to just one run and preserve the win.

Josh Daniels (Troy, Ill.) (0-2) was the unfortunate bearer of the loss, as he came on in relief with the score tied and gave up the eventual winning run. He went three innings, allowing two runs on three hits.

Whitt earned the win with seven innings of relief work. He allowed two runs on nine hits with six strikeouts.

Daniel Hiatt (Elwood, Ind.) was the Cobras leader at the plate. He went 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jessie Crockett (North East, Md.) had three hits, including two doubles with two RBIs and a run scored and Brinley Griffin (Port St. John, Fla.) and Brian Luchsinger (Farmingville, N.Y.) each had two hits, with Luchsinger hitting a double with an RBI and Griffin scoring two runs.

For the Battlers, Trevor Funk and Matt Paul each had three hits, while Gary Valadez picked up two hits, including a home run and an RBI. Whitt helped his cause on the mound with a pair of hits, including a double and two RBIs and Nick Canterbury also had two hits and two RBIs.

Coker will take the field again on Saturday, when they travel to Gaffney, S.C. to face Conference Carolinas rival Limestone College in a double-header starting at noon, while Alderson-Broaddus will travel to Florence, S.C. to take on Francis Marion University tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.