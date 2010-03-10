Clemson to play host to William & Mary in men's tennis

From Clemson University:

CLEMSON, SC - The Clemson men's tennis team will play host to William & Mary on Thursday, at 3 p.m. at the Hoke Sloan Tennis Center.

The Tigers are now 12-0 on the year and ranked 47th nationally. William & Mary is now 12-6 overall and is ranked 53rd, according to the latest poll.

The 12-0 start for Clemson is tied for the second best beginning of a tennis season in school history. The 1962 team also had a 12-0 record when starting that season. The 1969 team holds the school's record for the best start as that squad finished the season with a 16-0 record and won the ACC Championship for the first time in school history.

Kevin Galloway now has a 15-6 record overall and a 10-1 mark in dual match play to lead the Tigers.

The 2010 season marks the 100th year of tennis at Tigertown. Clemson first sponsored men¹s tennis in 1910.