Gamecocks Fall to Mississippi, 3-0, in Wednesday's First Game

From the University of South Carolina

UNIVERSITY, MS - Mississippi starter Becky Nye stifled the South Carolina (9-10, 0-1 SEC) offense to lead the Rebels (14-8, 1-0 SEC) to a 3-0 win over the Gamecocks at the Ole Miss Softball Complex in the first Southeastern Conference game of the year for both squads.

Becky Nye (4-4) pitched a two-hit shutout, fanning six Gamecocks compared to two walks. Sophomore Audrey Broyles (3-3) picked up the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a season-worst four walks in five-plus innings of work.

The Rebels put up two runs in the first. Lauren Grill tripled home Ashley Dowdy, who reached on a one-out walk. Ole Miss then executed a perfect suicide squeeze bunt, as Kelly Nolan laid down the perfect bunt to bring home Grill. Ole Miss scored another when Alise Doubt singled to short with the bases loaded, plating pinch runner Amanda Hutcheson.

Freshman Hannah Milks had one of the two Gamecock hits, landing a double in the seventh. It's the first extra-base hit for the Greenville, S.C., rookie.