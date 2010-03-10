Woman survives being dragged through car wash

(NBC) - A 74-year-old woman is recovering at a hospital after she was dragged through a car wash in Massachusetts.

Carol Burton-Gorman of Yarmouth says she got out of her car to press the start button for the car wash.

That's when she noticed the car's tire was on top of, instead of in, the track.

She grabbed the car and hung on until she was dragged 40 feet.

"I got dragged along the equipment. I could feel when I hurt myself, twisted my hip," Burton-Gorman said.

Gorman suffered a double pelvic fracture but is expected to make a full recovery.

"It was terrifying, but I don't really remember the period of time. I don't really remember everything that was happening, because it was so frightening," Burton-Gorman said.

She called the incident "a nightmare" and said she is thankful nobody else was hurt.

Investigators say the incident appears to be an accident.

