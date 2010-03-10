911 tapes released in stabbing, deadly crash

By Laura Thomas - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police have released the 911 calls surrounding a chain of events on March 1 that ended in a deadly car crash on US-501 and Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.

According to the tapes, more than a dozen people called 911 to report the multi-vehicle accident. Some of the callers describe seeing a car flip over. Others saw the accident after it happened and just wanted to make sure emergency personnel were on the way.

"I'm just witnessing it. It's 501 and Seaboard.. three car wreck... rolled down the road like you wouldn't believe. Oh my goodness, it's horrible," described one caller.

One of the callers was Gary Easton who works at Affordable Automobiles, right across from where the accident happened.

"It was the worst thing I'd ever seen," described Easton. "I saw the car go off the ground three feet and saw the driver ejected from the car. I called 911 before he even landed on the roof."

Myrtle Beach Police say Johnny Samuel Foster stabbed his girlfriend, then fled the scene, causing the fatal accident on March 1.

Myrtle Beach Police say the accident on US-501 and Seaboard Street that killed Cheryl Byrd, 53, was caused by the stabbing suspect after he had fled the scene at 1345 Brown Pelican Dr. Investigators say Foster has charges pending for assault and battery with intent to kill, assault while resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and felony DUI.

Capt. David Knipes, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, says officers were called to the scene near Robert Grissom Parkway shortly before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified in an incident report at Stephanie Bennett, 30, lying on the ground with a stab wound to the stomach. Police say Foster then fled in a vehicle and struck an officer with the vehicle's mirror.

According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website, Foster is still behind bars under a $500,000 dollars bond.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.