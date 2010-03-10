Missing Darlington man found safe in NC

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A missing 40-year-old man from Darlington has been found safe Tuesday, deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office announced.

Investigators say Garland Kelly, 40,was located by authorities in Goldsboro, NC, Tuesday and is reportedly in good health.

Kelly had been reported missing after family and friends said they had not seen the man since March 3.

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has not commented on the reason for his disappearance.

