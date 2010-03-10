Middle school teacher turns herself in after having sex with student

(NBC) - A Burbank, California middle school teacher has surrendered to police and confessed to having sex with one of her students.

Burbank Unified District School teacher Amy Beck turned herself into police Monday afternoon. Investigators say the Beck was "apparently overcome by guilt".

Beck was charged with five counts, including four counts of unlawful sex with a person under 16 and one count of oral copulation with a person under 16.

The incidents happened last year. The student was 14 at the time.

Beck resigned on Friday. School officials say she offered no explanation when she turned in her resignation.

