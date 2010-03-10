Pair indicted for entering SC after deportation

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A pair from Mexico have been charged in separate indictments for re-entering the U.S. after being deported, U.S. Attorney Kevin McDonald announced Wednesday.

Rogelio Rivadeneyra-Delgado, 36, and Roberto Castaneda-Gutierrez, 39, were encountered by police officers in Myrtle Beach and Columbia who contacted federal agents to investigate their immigration status.

McDonald said the maximum penalty for the offense is a $250,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

The cases were investigated by agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement.

