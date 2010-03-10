CCU eases admission process for 2-year degree students

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has made it easier for students with two-year degrees from accredited technical or community colleges to be admitted into the University's four-year degree program by waiving core requirements.

This new change in admissions policies, which is effective immediately, applies to anyone who is completing or has completed an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) degree, whether completed or under way. Admission to the University will be automatic, pending CCU's community standards expectations (e.g., a background report is requested on criminal history).

The change also applies to students who are currently studying at CCU who have earned an AA or AS degree. It is also an option for students who have completed most of an AA or AS degree; they may be admitted to the University and begin study, then transfer back hours to the community or technical college (pursuant to those transfer rules) and receive the degree.

This change is expected to reduce the time it takes for an AA or AS degree recipient to complete a degree at CCU. Students applying to particular majors must still meet the requirements of those majors, and students taking particular classes must still meet the pre-requisites of those classes. One benefit of this curricular change is that those students who do not have foreign language coursework at the two-year college level will not have to meet the core curriculum requirement of a foreign language.

Waiver of the core curriculum does not apply to technical associate degrees.

