Census workers still sought in Dillon, Georgetown, Horry counties

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The census office responsible for 2010 Census operations in five counties in Eastern South Carolina is still seeking workers.

Most of the temporary positions are for census takers, who will go door-to-door beginning May 1 to visit households that have not returned census questionnaires.

Max Biggs, manager of the Florence Local Census Office, said his office had exceeded recruiting goals in many areas, but applications are lagging in resort and retirement areas along the coast and in rural areas inland.

"Our goal is to hire people from the areas where they will work," Biggs said. "That's the most effective, efficient way to reach households that have not returned questionnaires."

Biggs said testing for census jobs is conducted daily. A job fair and testing will be held at the Myrtle Beach Mall on Friday, March 12, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. To apply, call toll-free 1-866-861-2010. For information about jobs, go to www.2010censusjobs.gov.

Both full-time and part-time census jobs are available, which allow flexible schedules, Biggs said. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or have a U.S. permanent residency cards (green card), be 18 or older, have a valid Social Security number, and pass a basic skills test. Most jobs require a driver's license and use of a car. Pay for census takers begin at $11.50 an hour and varies depending on job and location. Census takers also are paid for training and on-the-job mileage.

