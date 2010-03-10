Coastal Carolina University hosts Discovery Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend. Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning. More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...