Brother threatens sister with knife, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after Myrtle Beach Police say he threatened his sister with a knife.

The report says that George Vereen's sister was awakened late at night on Feb. 28 by a noise on her front porch. The woman got up to see what the noise was and found her brother smoking something on the porch.

According to the report, Collins then told the woman he could not do that at her home.

The victim told police Vereen began calling her names and pulled a knife out threatening to cut her.

Vereen left as the woman was calling 911, and was arrested a short time later walking on Dunbar Street.

According to online records to J. Reuben Long Detention center Vereen is being held on $837 bond for simple assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

