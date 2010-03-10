"I didn't Know I was Pregnant "

(NBC) – Most women have nine months to prepare for the birth of their child but one Kentucky woman only had about nine seconds.

Last Thursday, 32-year-old Kelly Bottom says she was doing laundry in her home when she felt like she had to use the bathroom.

It was only a couple minutes later when she gave birth to a six pound, 15-ounce baby boy.

Bottom cut the baby's umbilical cord, cleaned him off and then packed the newborn into the car. Her first stop was not the hospital. Bottom drove to pick her 7-year-old son up from school.

"I knew there was no one else to pick him up from school and I couldn't have him waiting there by himself, so I just did it," she laughed. "I was bleeding real bad, but I did it. Looking back on it now, I don't know how I did it."

Bottom's next stop was the hospital where doctors gave the newborn a full examination. The baby's father Ronnie Sims arrived at the hospital to the news he had a son.

"She's a trooper," Sims said of his longtime girlfriend. "I'm just thankful that they're both OK."

Sims and Bottom named their perfectly healthy newborn Brian Keith Sims.

Copyright 2010 NBC. All rights reserved.