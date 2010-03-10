Murder suspect turns himself in to Lumberton Police

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Lumberton Police have arrested and charged a man with a September 2009 murder.

According to Lumberton Police Lt. Johnny Barnes, Bradley McCormick, 22, turned himself into police shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. McCCormick is charged with the first degree murder of Clifton Jones on Sept. 28, 2009, at the Weaver Court housing development.

Officers were called to the scene of the murder, where investigators found Jones' body around 11:30 p.m. Barnes said at the time, McCormick and Jones had an "ongoing dispute."

At the time of the shooting, McCormick was awaiting trial after posting bond for another first degree murder charge stemming from an incident in 2007.

McCormick is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

