New spill-proof martini glass hits the bar scene

(NBC) - Whether shaken or stirred, dry or dirty, one issue always floats to the top when you order a martini: It's not exactly the easiest drink to keep in its glass.

Renee Williams saw a problem and came up with a solution.

"I was at a girls night out and we were mingling and just having fun and I kept hearing requests for napkins and paper towels and the reason was because they were spills," she explains. "It really just popped into my head and I was like ok, I know what I can do."

Renee created her own martini glass.

She calls it "Sipatiniz".

It's designed with a lip to keep the liquid inside and a hole for a little straw.

"It just cuts down on that basic slosh when you're mingling around and talking with your hands and the things we do," Renee explains.

They're now available in more than 100 retail stores across the country.

