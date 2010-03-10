Health care debate continues in Washington - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Health care debate continues in Washington

Washington -

(NBC) - President Barack Obama is pressuring Congress to pass his health care package within the next 10 days, before lawmakers leave for a two-week break.

Adding to his reform push, Obama signed an order giving private auditors permission to root out health care fraud. Bounty hunters of sorts would get a cut of the fraud they expose.

It's a bipartisan idea and has the President fired up this week.

"The need is great, the opportunity is here, let's seize reform," Obama said. "It's within our grasp."

Equal passion is on display on Washington's streets. Protesters for reform were outside a conference of insurers.

"Many Americans from all walks of life really care about this," protester Zach Pelchat said. "It's very important to them and it's something that we need now."

Tea party activists against the Obama bill lean on lawmakers in person.

"The objective here is to forestall and to ultimately defeat Obamacare," said Mark Skoda, chairman of Memphis Tea Party.

South Carolina's James Clyburn's job is to whip up Democrats' yes votes. That could depend on how the Senate reform plan would get fixed.

"When we get that language then we will start our whipping operation," said Clyburn.

Republicans mock the strategy.

"What the President is doing is asking House Democrats to hold hands, jump off a cliff, and hope Harry Reid catches them," Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said.

One new poll shows half of Americans want the health care system changed a lot. Only 4 percent say not at all.

Large majorities want bipartisanship on health care nowhere in sight.

Copyright 2010 NBC. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:00 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:45:55 GMT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:50:01 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:36 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly