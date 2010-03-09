Car slams into HCFR ambulance; driver killed

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The driver of a car that rear-ended a Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance in Murrells Inlet Tuesday night died early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Accident investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a car rear-ended the ambulance just around 10:30 p.m. on US-17 Bypass in the area of Tournament Boulevard.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the driver of the car, Stephen Pelet, 35, of Coatesville, PA, was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in serious condition, where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday. Willard said he died from multiple injuries caused by the crash.

The people on board the ambulance were taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.