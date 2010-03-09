Report: Marlboro County LB considering Florida

By Justin Felder - bio | email

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Marlboro County linebacker Lateek Townsend has a new school amongst the favorites for his future college choice.

Townsend told The State newspaper the Florida Gators are now among his favorite schools. He lists Clemson and South Carolina right alongside the Gators, according to The State.

Rivals.com lists Townsend as having 17 scholarship offers to play football, including an offers from Nebraska, Miami and defending national champion Alabama.

Marlboro County fell to Myrtle Beach in this past year's Class 3A Lower State Finals.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.