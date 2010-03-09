NASCAR drivers test tires, talk hot topics at Darlington

By Justin Felder - bio | email

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Three NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers and two Camping World Truck Series drivers turned laps around "The Lady in Black" to help Goodyear design tires for upcoming races at the track.

Elliot Sadler, Clint Bowyer and Marcos Ambrose were the Sprint Cup drivers; Aric Almirola and Timothy Peters were the Truck Series drivers.

One big topic of discussion was Carl Edwards' incident with Brad Keselowski at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Edwards intentionally hit Keselowski, causing Keselowski's car to go airborne and upside-down. Neither driver was hurt and Edwards was put on probation for the next three Sprint Cup Series races.

Tuesday, the Sprint Cup drivers emphasized that being aggressive is part of racing, though you never want to someone put in that much danger.

"We don't need to see that," said Bowyer. "That track is way too fast as it is. It was a really scary incident that could've been a lot worse really easy."

Bowyer also said he was in line to finish seventh in the Kobalt Tools 500, but because of the wreck, he ended up in 23rd.

The drivers also commented that NASCAR has long let drivers settle feuds amongst each other, and there's always a risk of things going too far.

"NASCAR opened it up and it has been that way for a long time where drivers sorted it out," said Ambrose, who finished 11th at Atlanta. "The unfortunate thing is the car took off and went upside down. Nobody wants that to happen."

The "Track Too Tough to Tame" also proved tough. Ambrose admitted he spun out in a morning test-session and several "Darlington Stripes" could be seen along the track's walls by day's end.

