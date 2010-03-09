Francis Marion finishes 18th at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate

From Francis Marion University:

AIKEN, S.C. – Despite carding the ninth-best final-round team score (298) on Tuesday, Francis Marion University finished 18th at the 13th-annual Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament.

The 54-hole event was played on the historic par 70, 6,565-yard Palmetto Golf Club course.

Chattanooga fired a 293 score over the final 18 holes to win the team title, the school's second Cleveland Golf Palmetto win in the past three years. Chattanooga finished seven strokes ahead of second-place Clemson University. East Carolina University was third, while Liberty University and the University of Virginia rounded out the top five.

FMU senior Matt Jackson fired a one-over-par 71 on Tuesday to finish at 222 and tie for 35th position. Freshman Kenneth Svanum shot a final-round 76 to tie for 66th-place at 232. Other Patriot golfers included sophomore Ciaran McKenna, who shot a final-round 73 to finish at 235, along with freshman Sebastian Backlund, who carded a 78 on Tuesday. Freshman Travis Gantt shot a 79 on Tuesday to finish the tournament at 241.

Virginia's Ben Kohles followed up his tournament record-breaking 63 during Monday's second round with a two-over-par 72 in the third round. Kohles' 205 total (70-63-72) earned him medalist honors.

The Patriots will play in the Pinehurst Intercollegiate Tournament, Saturday and Sunday, in Pinehurst, N.C.