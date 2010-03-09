Florence benefit concert planned to aid earthquake victims

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence organization is hoping to raise money for needed relief efforts in Haiti and Chile by organizing a benefit concert.

The Donate A Blessing Foundation, Inc. will be holding a concert on April 2 at the Florence Civic Center. National recording artists such as John Michael Montgomery, Bucky Covington, Dustin Wilkes, Flynville Train and other acts will be performing at the show.

The benefit concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $24.50. Tickets will go on sale beginning March 12 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Civic Center Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The Donate A Blessing Foundation, Inc. along with Quantum Communications' radio station, Eagle 92.9, will be donating a portion of every ticket sold to help the earthquake victims in Haiti and Chili.

The Donate A Blessing Foundation, Inc. was established in 2003 and is a non-profit organization that assists the needs of individuals, as well as families.

