Events could put spark back in Myrtle Beach appeal

Events could put spark back in Myrtle Beach appeal

Myrtle Beach, SC -

By Kyle Grainger

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach area leaders hope new events coming to the area will help bring more tourists to Myrtle Beach and market the area as an affordable family destination.

 

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council gave approval backing a plan by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to expand events and create new ones during the month of May.  The chamber is making plans for the first event to be May 1.

In all, four new events have been added to Myrtle Beach's festival line-up, in addition to two existing ones the MBACC already puts together. 

"All of the events will be very family friendly and most are free, which stays consist ant with our branding of the destination for this season as affordable and very valuable," said Amie Lee, director of festivals and special events for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "We feel like these events will generate new visitors and money for the community, but most importantly, out-of-market publicity for the destination."

Lee gave a presentation to council on Tuesday explaining the details of the events.  On May 15, the Chamber hopes to have an event downtown that will correspond with a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for the new boardwalk.

Business owners in the downtown area say they're excited about the boardwalk and the new events planned for the area.

Bill Walls owns the Boardwalk Bills bar on the boardwalk, and says he believes the boardwalk will create a lot of excitement and interest in the area. 

"There's been a little hardship on all the businesses in the city and I just think that this is going to help. It's going to bring life back to downtown," said Walls. "You have to promote this city because people will soon forget about you if you don't. And with something new like that, I think it will really spur some activity."

The Chamber says they are working on getting the finishing touches together on these events in the coming weeks. Lee says she hopes to be able to use the former Pavilion and Myrtle Square Mall sites for areas to have some of these new events at.

