Francis Marion finishes 18th at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Francis Marion finishes 18th at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate

Florence, SC -

AIKEN, S.C. – Despite carding the ninth-best final-round team score (298) on Tuesday (March 9), Francis Marion University finished 18th at the 13th-annual Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament.

The 54-hole event was played on the historic par 70, 6,565-yard Palmetto Golf Club course.

Chattanooga fired a 293 score over the final 18 holes to win the team title, the school's second Cleveland Golf Palmetto win in the past three years.  Chattanooga finished seven strokes ahead of second-place Clemson University.  East Carolina University was third, while Liberty University and the University of Virginia rounded out the top five.

FMU senior Matt Jackson fired a one-over-par 71 on Tuesday to finish at 222 and tie for 35th position.  Freshman Kenneth Svanum shot a final-round 76 to tie for 66th-place at 232.  Other Patriot golfers included sophomore Ciaran McKenna, who shot a final-round 73 to finish at 235, along with freshman Sebastian Backlund, who carded a 78 on Tuesday.  Freshman Travis Gantt shot a 79 on Tuesday to finish the tournament at 241.

Virginia's Ben Kohles followed up his tournament record-breaking 63 during Monday's second round with a two-over-par 72 in the third round. Kohles' 205 total (70-63-72) earned him medalist honors.

The Patriots will play in the Pinehurst Intercollegiate Tournament, Saturday and Sunday, in Pinehurst, N.C.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:00 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:45:55 GMT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:50:01 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:36 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly