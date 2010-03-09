Parking meter season gets boost from city council

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you pay to park in Myrtle Beach during the summer months, be prepared to shell out a few more coins this season.

Changes to the downtown parking meter season were approved by members of the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday, extending the time drivers will have to pay to park for more than a month.

Parking meter season, originally spanning from March 1 through September 1, will continue through September 30.

The city hopes adding a few extra weeks to the parking meter season will reel in additional funding.

