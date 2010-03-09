Lazarus drops out of Horry Co. chairman race

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County businessman Mark Lazarus has announced Tuesday he will not continue to seek election for the head position of the Horry County Council.

Lazarus says he made the decision Tuesday following deep thought and prayer since initially announcing his intention to run. While he says the decision was not a light one, he says he intends to stay involved in the political scene in Horry County.

"The timing is not right for me and my focus at this time will be better served on my family and business interest," Lazarus wrote in an official release.

Lazarus formerly served District 2 on the Horry County Council and says he will hopefully make a return to Horry County politics when the timing is right.

"Times are tough and it will take someone with vision and dedication to lead this county," Lazarus said. "Most of all, we need a leader that can form relationships with all municipalities and council members. It is a big job and not to be taken lightly."

Current Horry County Councilman Howard Barnard remains in the race for the top leadership position currently held by Chairwoman Liz Gilland. Gilland has yet to announce if she will defend her position on the Horry County Council.

