NMB to applaud 5th graders at D.A.R.E. graduation

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety will hold its 19th annual Drug Abuse Resistance Education graduation on March 26.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. in the Alabama Theatre at Barefoot Landing.

Over 350 5th graders will be celebrated by the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department and will receive their D.A.R.E. graduation certificates.

D.A.R.E. has been an integral program of the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department for nearly two decades. The annual 13-week program is taught once a week by NMB Public Safety officer Julie Smith, who teaches kids to just say no to peer pressure, drugs, gangs and violence.

The ceremony, which is free to the public, also will include entertainment, singing performances and skits by students.

For more information on the celebration or the D.A.R.E. program, please contact the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department at (843) 280-5511.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.