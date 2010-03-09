Live/work development plans debut at Myrtle Beach Council meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Members of the Myrtle Beach City Council are considering plans to bring a new type of development into the downtown area.

At a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon, Myrtle Beach leaders were introduced to plans for the Sixth Avenue South Planned Unit Development.

Developers say the project, proposed to be situated on Sixth Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, would include eight live/work units that are similar to those found at the Market Common.

"Right now it looks kind of trashy," said Lorraine Chandler, who works directly across the street at Sea Dunes. She thinks the development will bring more hotel guests. "People will actually come this way instead of always going toward the Pavilion."

"When you start going past Family Kingdom from Sixth Avenue South all the way to Springmaid, actually that area is very quiet," said Jack Zakhra, owner of the nearby Queens Deli.

Craig Marz, who works for the design group in charge of the project, says the plan is to have the space divided into eight units, approximately 1,200-square-feet each.

Because it's still in the conceptual stage, Marz says he's not sure about what type of businesses or restaurants will be featured below.

"We have a lot of people that stay here during the summer and spring time, and I think that will be a real convenience for them to have somewhere to eat this close," Chandler said.

Marz says he hopes to have a building permit by mid April and has already submitted a plan to the community appearance board. A meeting with the CAB is scheduled for March 18.

Council members passed a motion for the first reading of the project.

