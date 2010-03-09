Grabowski to announce run for top Horry Co. council position

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Councilman Bob Grabowski has announced he intends on running for the top position on the Horry County Council.

Grabowski, who hopes Horry County residents will elect him as the chair of the council, will make an official announcement on Friday. Grabowski is currently serving as the District 6 representative.

The councilman has been making headlines in recent weeks as he continues to pressure officials and fellow council members for a financial audit of the Horry County Humane Society.

The audit, due to the Horry County Council nearly a year ago, was requested following a mass distemper outbreak at the Horry County Humane Society that forced the euthanization of nearly 100 animals.

