28 student-athletes named Academic All-Conference

Hartsville, SC -

From Coker College:

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Conference Carolinas is proud to announce the 2009-10 Academic All-Conference award winners. League member institutions stress the role of "Academics and Athletics Working Together" as the Academic All-Conference award winners exemplify this continued league-wide commitment.

The 2009-10 Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference representatives have been awarded to the following junior and senior student-athletes with a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution who have played in a conference sponsored sport.

Each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year. This award is presented once per year in the spring semester based on meeting the criteria at the end of the previous fall semester.

Conference Carolinas is a premier NCAA Division II athletics conference made up of 12 schools from North Carolina and South Carolina. These institutions consist of: Anderson University, Barton College, Belmont Abbey College, Coker College, Converse College, Erskine College, Lees-McRae College, Limestone College, Mount Olive College, Pfeiffer University, Queens University of Charlotte, and St. Andrews Presbyterian College.

Coker College

Matthew Ammons

Baseball

Justin Collier

Baseball

Trevin Taber

Baseball

Adam Windham

Baseball

Michael Gore

Men's Basketball

Sydney Greenwalt

Softball

Miranda Klees

Softball

Anna Oswald

Softball

Whitney Wallett

Softball

Austin McJunkins

Men's Cross Country

Dana Daves

Women's Cross Country

Adriana Ochoa

Women's Cross Country

Christopher Marsh

Men's Golf

Benjamin Chastain

Men's Soccer

Anthony Medlin

Men's Tennis

Juan Vallejo-Gonzalez

Men's Tennis

Emma Hayes

Women's Tennis

Rachel Lemar

Women's Tennis

Jamie McCoy

Women's Soccer

Amanda McPhail

Women's Soccer

Ashley Meador

Women's Soccer

Amanda Warner

Women's Soccer

Lotta Aaltonen

Women's Basketball

Maija Castren

Women's Basketball

Henna Koponen

Women's Basketball

Heidi Rienstra

Women's Basketball

Agne Stanciauskaite

Women's Basketball

Joanna Tyndall

Women's Basketball
