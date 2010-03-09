28 student-athletes named Academic All-Conference

From Coker College:

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Conference Carolinas is proud to announce the 2009-10 Academic All-Conference award winners. League member institutions stress the role of "Academics and Athletics Working Together" as the Academic All-Conference award winners exemplify this continued league-wide commitment.

The 2009-10 Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference representatives have been awarded to the following junior and senior student-athletes with a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution who have played in a conference sponsored sport.

Each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year. This award is presented once per year in the spring semester based on meeting the criteria at the end of the previous fall semester.

Conference Carolinas is a premier NCAA Division II athletics conference made up of 12 schools from North Carolina and South Carolina. These institutions consist of: Anderson University, Barton College, Belmont Abbey College, Coker College, Converse College, Erskine College, Lees-McRae College, Limestone College, Mount Olive College, Pfeiffer University, Queens University of Charlotte, and St. Andrews Presbyterian College.

Coker College