Judge imposes max sentence to man who killed wife

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A man accused of killing his wife inside of a Socastee convenience store in 2008 has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to the maximum punishment, five years in prison.

Defense attorneys for Asghar Abases Eliaderani, 55, asked for a mistrial Tuesday morning after jurors gave the judge a note that indicated they were deadlocked Monday night. The judge denied the request, saying he thought jurors were actively seeking a resolution and it was too early to declare a mistrial.

Jurors came to their decision about three hours later ending hours of deliberation, and returned a not guilty verdict on the murder charge. Jurors, however, convicted Eliaderani on involuntary manslaughter charges.

During sentencing, Eliaderani's 13-year-old son spoke, and asked the judge to levy the maximum sentence against his father because he doesn't want to live in fear.

Eliaderani told the court in between bursts of tears Tuesday that everything he worked for he gave to his wife and children, and he prays and cries for them now.

Circuit Court Judge Steven John sentenced Eliaderani to five years in prison, the maximum for his crime. John called the case a true tragedy and said this should serve as an abject lesson to all men and women regarding domestic disputes.

Russell Long, Eliaderani's attorney, says he was disappointed with the outcome, but his client will be up for parole in less than two years.

Tina Abbasi, Eliaderani's daughter, says the family still plans to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against her father.

Eliaderani was originally charged with murdering his wife, Farrah Abbasi, 40, at the couple's Socastee Mini Mart on March 16, 2008.

Prosecutors argued Eliaderani wanted "control, power and complete submission in his marriage," and when his wife became independent things changed. They also replayed a voicemail Eliaderani left, telling his mentor, "I'm dying, my wife is going to die, too. I hope she dies. She was using me."

The judge told jurors in order to convict someone of murder they must decide if Eliaderani had "malice of forethought" beyond a reasonable doubt, and reminded jurors the prosecution holds the burden of proof.

Investigators were called to the store at 8045 SC-544 at 11 p.m. March 16, 2008 and found Eliaderani exiting the store, covered in blood, according to a police report. Eliaderani told officers his wife was inside the store behind a counter.

According to the report, investigators told Eliaderani to say outside the store and went inside, where they found blood throughout the front area and Abbasi lying on the floor unresponsive.

Both Eliaderani and Abbasi were transported to Conway Medical Center. Abbasi later died.

