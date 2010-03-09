Jury selection begins in 2006 kidnapping, rape case

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a man accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in a motel in October 2006.

Charles L. Smith, 27, of Hagerstown, MD, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of cocaine. He was arrested Oct. 7, 2006, and charged with the Oct. 2 crime.

Solicitor Nancy Livesay and defense attorney Andy Hendrick are choosing potential jurors from a pool of 45 people.

