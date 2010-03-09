Men's, women's cross country named to All-Academic Team

From Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina men's and women's cross country team were named to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Teams, it was announced recently. The Chanticleers were one out of 108 schools that had both men's and women's cross country on the list.

It is the 13th consecutive year the women's cross country team has earned this honor. This is the first time since 2005 that men's cross country has been named to the list.

To make the list, a team must have a team grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher. The women's squad earned its spot with a 3.51 combined GPA.