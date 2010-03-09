Downey, Muldrow earn All-SEC honors

From the University of South Carolina
NASHVILLE, TN - The Southeastern Conference announced its 2010 coaches postseason awards on Tuesday where senior Devan Downey and junior Sam Muldrow garnered postseason honors.
Downey was selected to the first team, the third consecutive season the Gamecock standout was selected to the squad, while Downey and Muldrow were both selected to the All-Defensive Team.
Downey's selection marks his third-consecutive selection to the coaches All-SEC First Team, marking the first time a South Carolina player has been named to the first team in three consecutive seasons. It is his second-straight unanimous selection to the squad and his second-consecutive selection to the All-Defensive Team. Downey leads the SEC in points (22.6 ppg) entering tournament action this week. His 2.8 steals also lead the league, while he ranks among conference leaders in assists (3.6 apg), free throw percentage (.833), 3-point field goals made (2.3 pg) and minutes played (34.0 mpg).
Muldrow, one of the top shot blockers in South Carolina history, earns his first-career All- SEC honor with selection to the All-Defensive Team. Muldrow ranks second in the league and 12th in the nation with 3.1 blocks per game. He also provides 10.3 points per game, a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest and 0.9 steals per outing. Devan Downey South Carolina, the No. 5 seed from the East, will face Alabama, the No. 4 seed from the Sam Muldrow West, in the SEC Tournament's opening round on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. The contest will be televised on the SEC Network.
The complete list of 2010 coaches All-SEC honors is below:
First Team All-SEC
Second Team All-SEC
SEC All-Freshman Team
SEC All-Defensive Team
SEC Coach of the Year: Kevin Stallings, Vanderbilt
SEC Player of the Year: John Wall, Kentucky
SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ray Shipman, Florida
SEC Freshman of the Year: DeMarcus Cousins, Kentucky
SEC Sixth-Man of the Year: John Jenkins, Vanderbilt
SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Jarvis Varnado, Mississippi State*
*-Unanimous selection
^-Ties are not broken