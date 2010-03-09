Council to interview Horry Co. Administrator candidates Monday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Council to interview Horry Co. Administrator candidates Monday

Conway, SC -

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council is getting closer to finalizing the open county administrator position, as members will gather Monday for a special meeting to interview the two remaining candidates.

The interviews will be held beginning at 10 a.m. in the council's conference room in the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway. John Weaver, the county's current attorney, will be interviewed from 10 a.m. to noon. Former Oconee County Administrator Dale Surrett's interview will be conducted from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Surrett is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a master's degree in public administration.

Weaver is currently holding the position of Horry County interim administrator.

Weaver came under brief scrutiny in November 2009 after questions arose in regards to his salary as Horry County's interim administrator. Despite questioning, Horry County Council voted to extend Weaver's contractual position through March 1.

A third candidate, Al Greene, the current county manager for Union County, NC, withdrew from the race for personal reasons on Feb. 19.

Should a permanent county administrator not be named by the time Weaver's contract extension expires, the contract will automatically extend an additional 90 days.

Horry County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier says should Weaver not be moved into the county's permanent administrator position at the end of the search, his position as interim administrator will conclude.

