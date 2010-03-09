Bridgewater Academy to host information meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Bridgewater Academy, Horry County's only charter school, is hosting an informational meeting next week.
The event will take place on March 17, at 6 p.m., located at The Golden Corral, 10600 Kings Rd. in Myrtle Beach.
Because of recent events and a new vision, Bridgewater Academy's Board of Directors is considering several options regarding the future of the school.
One option is to move the school to a more suitable site and develop a new campus. Other options include renovating the current facility.
Bridgewater Academy has been educating a diverse population of students and giving parents an alternate choice to the Public Schools of Horry County since 1988. With support and encouragement from parents, past and present, Bridgewater wrote the charter to open a public school in order to offer all students in our district accessibility. Bridgewater Academy has been operating as a Public Charter School since September 2003.
The success of the academy is due to the school's commitment to excellence emphasizing personal responsibility for students and accountability by teachers with a no short cuts and no excuses policy. Due to our achievements, our growth has exceeded our current boundaries. In order to continue along this path, all opportunities need to be investigated.
This meeting will establish our goals and objectives for future development.
The Board, along with a progressive new administration, has begun to think outside the box in terms of offering the best for our students.
