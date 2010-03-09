Big South announces women's basketball players of the week

From Big South Sports

CHARLOTTE, NC – Liberty's Avery Warley has been named the Big South Conference Women's Basketball Choice Hotels Player of the Week, while teammate Jelena Antic was tabbed The Crons Brand Freshman of the Week, the League announced Tuesday.

Warley, a redshirt sophomore from Washington, D.C., averaged a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in two Big South wins for Liberty last week. She got her week started with 17 points on 7-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the line as Liberty downed Radford on March 5. The forward also ripped down 12 boards and posted one rejection. Three days later against High Point, Warley canned 46 percent from the floor to finish with 13 points to go along with eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Her presence in the paint helped the Lady Flames out-rebound their opponents 81-51, and out-score their opponents 96-24 in the post.

Antic, a guard/forward from Skopje, Macedonia, provided a spark off the Liberty bench as she averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 67 percent from the field. She helped Liberty get off to a strong start against Radford, tallying eight of her 12 points and seven of her eight boards during the opening 20 minutes of action. Antic was then potent in the second half versus High Point, helping Liberty repel the Panthers' comeback attempts. She came up with 11 of her 13 points after the break and shot a perfect 6-of-6 for the game.

Also nominated for women's basketball Player of the Week for Week 16: LeChell Rush (Charleston Southern), Sandra Vaitkute (Gardner-Webb), Kiana Rainey (UNC Asheville) and Jessica Fansler (Winthrop).

Also nominated for women's basketball Freshman of the Week for Week 16: Helen Terry (Charleston Southern).