Southeastern Regional Medical recognized for NC Award

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Southeastern Regional Medical Center was recognized for achieving the commitment level of the North Carolina Awards for Excellence.

The award is administered by the North Carolina State University Industrial Extension Service. Nora Milley, who manages the program, presented Southeastern's leadership team with the award.

"This is in recognition of your hard work and dedication to continuous improvement," she said.

The program is based on the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The organizations that receive this honor have met criteria that have been benchmarked against the best performing organizations. NCAfE has established four levels to achieving the Baldrige award: involvement, commitment, advancement and leadership.

"While we're pleased to have reached the commitment level, we aren't going to stop there," said Teresa Barnes, vice president of inpatient services and chief nursing officer. "We intend to go all the way to the highest level, to the Baldrige award."

