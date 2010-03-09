Suspect charged with shooting woman in back

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police have charged a woman with shooting a woman in the back outside a home on Duckett Street Monday afternoon.

Denika Nicole Gibson, 27, of Conway, is charged with assault and battery with intent to kill. On Tuesday, Judge Jane Mackey set bond at $100,000.

Officers were called to a home on Boundary Street in Conway around 2 p.m. Monday on a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper back. Investigators say the victim was shot in the back outside a home on Duckett Street.

The victim was transported to Conway Medical Center. She was later airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina, where she was listed in critical condition.

