Socastee senior to receive 1st Youth Leadership Scholarship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Youth Leadership Academy has selected a Socastee High School senior as the recipient of the 2010 Youth Leadership Scholarship.

Forty-two high school seniors from six counties applied for the $1,000 scholarship. Courtney Huggins will be recognized at the third annual Youth Leadership Academy on Monday, March 15, at Coastal Carolina University.

Sponsored by Burroughs & Chapin Company Inc., the scholarship recognizes a high school senior that completed Youth Leadership Academy during its inaugural year, January 2008. To be eligible, students must have attended the one-day leadership conference during their sophomore year and plan to continue on to higher education after high school graduation.

Huggins will attend the University of South Carolina's College of Journalism and Mass Communications in the fall to pursue a degree in public relations. Currently, she is senior class president, editor-in-chief of the Socastee High School yearbook, treasurer for the History and Archeology Club and member of the National Honor Society, Music Honor Society, Beta Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Her community involvement includes being a Girl Scout for 12 years and volunteering for Special Olympics, Relay for Life, South Strand Twilight Camp and Light the Night. Huggins also works part time at Seafare Restaurant in Myrtle Beach.

Huggins was selected by a committee of members of Leadership Grand Strand Class 30. The committee considered applicants' school and community involvement, demonstrated leadership qualities and responses to questions regarding their leadership strengths and weaknesses along with applicants' Youth Leadership Academy experience.

Youth Leadership Academy provides activities for selected high school sophomores who demonstrate leadership skills in their homes, schools, workplace and communities. The academy recognizes students' talents and challenges them to become effective, ethical leaders.

This year 30 schools from nine counties and more than 330 students will be attending the March 15 conference sponsored by Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Grand Strand and Coastal Carolina University.

For more information about Youth Leadership Academy, visit AnnualYouthLeadershipAcademy.com or call 843-916-7232.

