SC lottery discusses gambling addiction, treatment

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Lottery officials in South Carolina are getting together with addiction specialists to discuss the importance of responsible playing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services are holding a news conference Tuesday in Columbia to discuss compulsive gambling and available treatment for the problem.

National Problem Gambling Awareness Week runs through Saturday.

In January, South Carolina began selling tickets for the multimillion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot that's drawn Tuesdays and Fridays.

South Carolina already sells Powerball tickets, which has drawings on Wednesday and Saturday.

