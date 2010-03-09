SC, NC get billions for programs based on census

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - A new report shows North Carolina got nearly $12 billion and South Carolina more than $5 billion in 2008 for programs including health, highways and housing, based on the most recent census.
The Charlotte Observer reported the summary of state benefits by the Washington-based Brookings Institution was released Monday, just a week before the 2010 census surveys should start arriving at residents' homes.
Most of the money went to health programs such as Medicaid. Housing, highways and education accounted for the next-largest allocations.
The 10-question census survey should start arriving Monday at homes.
