No get out of jail free card

(NBC) - Police in Wichita, Kansas are investigating an odd crime that involves drugs, assault and Monopoly money. It started as a routine traffic stop in a Wichita neighborhood Thursday evening.

When police pulled over the car they found a 33-year-old man bleeding from the head and telling an unusual story. The victim said a couple of weeks ago he bought several hundred dollars of crack-cocaine with Monopoly money and now the dealer was ready for pay back.

"The man from whom he had bought the drugs was upset and invited him over to his house and upon arrival struck him in the head several times with a handgun and other people jumped into the fray," said Gordon Bassham with the Wichita Police Department.

The victim was able to get away and escape serious injury. At this point police say he's being uncooperative.

Despite the unusual circumstances, officers still want to arrest the attacker.

"That was not a get out-of-jail-free card," Bassham said.

The victim's injuries were not life threatening.

