Man attacked by rabid otter

(NBC) - A 96-year-old Florida man is recovering after being mauled by a rabid otter. The unprovoked attack occurred Friday afternoon.

Two Good Samaritans saw Morrie Denton on the ground battling the otter and used garden tools to fend off the animal before calling 911.

Denton and Christopher Janssen, one of the men that fought off the otter, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

"I just looked down on the ground and I saw this little animal walking across, and he walked across real slow," Denton said. "And I looked down there, and he grabbed me by the leg. When I fell is when he grabbed my hand. I tried to pull him off with the other hand, and he got hold of that hand. He was all over me."

Deputies killed the otter when they arrived on the scene. Authorities later confirmed it was rabid.

