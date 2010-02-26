Pet of the Week - Brittney

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Brittney is a beautiful wire-haired Brittney-Spaniel mix. She's been at St. Frances Animal Center in Georgetown since June 2009 and she's looking for a good home.

Brittney is very mild-mannered and is house and crate-trained. She is not a puppy anymore (probably about 3-4 years old) but still shows signs of puppy excitement when around people and toys.

Brittney is medium sized, weighing about 25 pounds and seems to listen well. She is currently heartworm positive, but she has a sponsor who will pay for her treatment. Once she begins treatment, she'll be healthy enough to head to a great home and become part of your family.

If you don't have the time or energy to train a puppy, but want a dog that still gets excited about playing, Brittney would be the perfect dog for you.

You can get more details on Brittney by calling the St. Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or visiting their website.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.