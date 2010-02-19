Decision 2010

South Carolina -
- Filing Deadline (Independents): July 15, 2010
- Filing Deadline (Other Parties): Aug. 16, 2010
- Runoff: June 22, 2010
- Incumbent = *
State Websites
State Political Parties
Candidates for SC Governor
Democrat
Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
Independents
Candidates for Lieutenant Governor
Democrat
Republican- (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
Libertarian
- Christopher M. Mixon - Check Back Soon
Candidates for Secretary of State
Democrat
Republican
Candidates for State Treasurer
Republican
Candidates for Attorney General
Democrat
Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
Green Party
Candidates for Comptroller General
Democrat
Republican
Candidates for State Superintendent of Education
Democrat
Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
Green Party
Independence Party
Libertarian
- Tim Moultrie – Check Back Soon
Candidates for Adjutant General
Republican
Candidates for State Agriculture Commissioner
Democrat
- Tom E. Elliott - Check Back Soon
Republican
2010 SC House of Representatives - www.scstatehouse.gov
Candidates for 2010 Election - (Seats in WMBF News Viewing Area)
* = Incumbent
District 54–Marlboro County–Douglas Jennings Jr.–(D)–Not Running for Re-Election
Candidate for District 54 – Elizabeth R. Munnerlyn (D) - won primary
District 55 – Dillon & Horry County – Jackie E. Hayes* (D) - won primary
District 56 – Darlington County – Denny Woodall Neilson* (D)
District 57 – Marion County – James A. Battle Jr.* (D)
District 58 – Horry Country – Liston D. Barfield* (R)
Others filed for District 58 – Butch Johnson – (D)
District 59 – Florence & Marion County – Terry Alexander* (D)
District 60 – Florence County – Phillip D. Lowe* (R)
Others filed for District 60 – Benny L. Webb – (D)
District 61 – Florence County – Lester Branham* (D) - won primary
District 62 – Darlington & Florence County – Robert Williams* (D) - won primary
District 63 – Florence County – Kris Crawford* (R)
Others filed for District 63 – Sheila C. Gallagher (D)
District 64 – Williamsburg County – Cathy Harvin* (D)
District 65 – Darlington County – Jay Lucas* (R)
District 68 – Horry County – Thad Viers* (R) - won primary
District 101 – Williamsburg County – Kenneth Kennedy (D) -Not Running for Re-Election
Candidate for District 101 – Ronnie A Sabb (D) - won primary
District 103 – Georgetown & Williamsburg County – Carl L. Anderson* (D) - won primary
District 104 – Horry County – Tracy R. Edge* (R)
Others filed for District 104 – Charles J. Randall (D)
District 105 – Horry County – George M. Hearn* (R)
District 106 – Horry County – Nelson Hardwick* (R) - won primary
District 107 – Horry County – Alan Clemmons* (R)
District 108 – Georgetown County – Vida Miller* (D)
Others filed for District 108 – Kevin Ryan (R)
RACE FOR US CONGRESS
Candidates for US Senator
Democrat
- Alvin Greene - Check Back Soon
Republican
Candidates for US Representative-District 1
Democrat
- Ben Frasier - Check Back Soon
Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
Independents
Candidates for US Representative-District 2
Democrat
Republican
Candidates for US Representative-District 3
Democrat
Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
Independent
Candidates for US Representative – District 4
Democrat
Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
Libertarian
Independent
Announced Candidates for US Representative – District 5
Democrat
Republican
Announced Candidates for US Representative – District 6
Democrat
Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
COUNTY ELECTIONS
2010 Election Info-Important Dates
- June 22 - State Primary Runoffs
- Oct. 2 - Deadline to register to vote in General Election
- Nov. 2 - General Election
HORRY COUNTY
County Websites
Horry County Council Offices up for Election in 2010– Incumbent*
*The primary election will be held June 8th and the general election on November 2nd*
- Council Chairperson - Liz Gilland* - NOT running for Re-election
- District 1 – Harold Worley*
- District 2 – Brent Schultz *
- District 5 – Howard D. Barnard III*-*Filed Candidate for Horry County Chair
- District 7 – James Frazier*
- District 8 – Carl Schwartzkopf*
- District 11 – Al Allen*
Other Current Council Members
- District 9 - Vice Chairman – W. Paul Prince
- District 3 – Marion Foxworth, III
- District 4 – Gary Loftus
- District 6 – Bob Grabowski
- District 10 – Jody Prince
Candidates for Horry County Chairperson
- Vincent Lehotsky - Loris
- Tom Rice - Myrtle Beach
Candidates for 2010 Election
District 5 - (Candidates Involved in June 22 Runoff Election)
District 8
- Carl Schwartzkopf* - Running for Re-election - won primary
District 11
- Al Allen* - Running for Re-election - won primary
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
County Websites
Georgetown County Council
MARION COUNTY
County Websites
Marion County Council
- CHAIRMAN – John Q. Atkinson Jr.
- Vice Chairman – Elista H. Smith
Council Members
- Pearly Britt
- Allen W. Floyd
- Eloise W. Rogers
- Thomas E. Shaw
- Milton W. Troy
DARLINGTON COUNTY
County Websites
Darlington County Council
- CHAIRMAN – District 1 - Billy Baldwin- (Darlington)
- Vice Chairman – District 4 - Anne C. Warr - (Lamar)
- District 2 – Dannie Douglas – (Society Hill)
- District 3 – Wilhelmina P. Johnson – (Darlington)
- District 5 – Marvin LeFlowers – (Swift Creek)
- District 6 - Mozella "Pennie" Nicholson – (Hartsville)
- District 7 – Alex Shaw – (Hartsville/Kelleytown)
- District 8 – Wesley Blackwell – (Hartsville)
DILLON COUNTY
County Websites
Dillon County Council
- CHAIRMAN – District 5 - Harold Moody - (HAMER)
- Vice Chairman – District 6 - Andrew "Deboy" Graves - (DILLON)
- District 1 – Macio Williamson – (DILLON)
- District 2 – Bobby K. Moody – (LAKE VIEW)
- District 3 – Archie Scott – (DILLON)
- District 4 – Aaron R. Gandy – (LATTA)
- District 7 – James Webster – (DILLON)
Candidates for 2010 Election
- Dillon County Council, District 5
+Harold David Moody - Democrat, Incumbent - won primary
- Dillon County Council, District 6
+Andrew Graves - Democrat, Incumbent - won primary
- Dillon County Council, District 7
+Joe Johnson - Democrat - won primary
FLORENCE COUNTY
County Websites
Florence County Council
- CHAIRMAN - District 1 – K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr.
- Vice Chairman - District 7 – Waymon Mumford – (VICE CHAIRMAN)
- District 2 – Ken Ard* – Running for SC Lieutenant Governor seat
- District 3 – Alphonso Bradley
- District 4 – Mitchell Kirby
- District 5 – Johnnie D. Rogers Jr.
- District 6 – Russell W. Culberson
- District 8 – James Schofield
- District 9 – H. Morris Anderson
MARLBORO COUNTY
County Websites
Marlboro County Council
- CHAIRMAN - District 5 – Dr. Carolyn Prince
- Vice Chairman - District 3 – Ron Munnerlyn
- District 1 – Jean Wallace McLean
- District 2 – Willie Gladden
- District 4 – Corrie Hicks Plato
- District 6 – Ken Allen
- District 7 – Steve Blackmon
- District 8 – Anthony Woods
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY
County Websites
Williamsburg County Council
- CHAIRMAN – Stanley S. Pasley
- Vice Chairman – District 5 – Andy McKnight
- District 1 – Harry Huggins
- District 2 – W. B. Wilson
- District 3 – Harry Darby
- District 4 – Eddie Woods Jr.
- District 6 – Sam Drucker
- District 7 – Franklin Fulmore
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
County Websites
Robeson County Commissioners
- CHAIRMAN –District 4– Noah Woods
- Vice Chairman – District 7 - Tom Taylor
- District 1 – Jerry Stephens
- District 2 – Hubert Sealey
- District 3 - Roger Oxendine
- District 5 – Raymond Cummings Jr.
- District 6 – Tommy Wellington
- District 8 – Lance Herndon
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
County Websites
Scotland County Board of Commissioners
CITY AND TOWN COUNCILS
HORRY COUNTY
Atlantic Beach Town Council – Next Official Election November 2011
(*Possible Special Election for disputed seats*)
www.townofatlanticbeachsc.com
MAYOR (Acting*) – Charlene Taylor - taylorNred@aol.com
Town Council
Aynor Town Council – No Election until November 2011
Aynor Town Hall – 843-358-6231
MAYOR – Wiley "Rob" Taylor
Mayor Pro Tem – Chris Shelley
Town Council
- Tray Andrew
- Tony Godsey Sr.
- Josh Johnson
Town of Briarcliffe Acres – www.townofbriarcliffe.us
MAYOR – Ken Corbett
Town Council
- Nancy Edelman
- Dennis Herron
- Gary Pell
- Abby Stewart
Conway City Council – Next Official Election November 2011 - www.cityofconway.com
MAYOR – Alys C. Lawson
Mayor Pro Tem – Jean M. Timbes
City Council
Loris City Council – Next Official Election November 2011 - www.cityofloris.com
MAYOR – David E. Stoudenmire Jr. – term ends 12/31/2011
Council Members
- Shirley O. Craigie – term ends 12/31/2011
- Joan S. Gause – term ends 12/31/2011
- Thessalonia Graham – term ends 12/31/2011
- Lewis C. Hardee Jr. – term ends 12/31/2013
- Michael E. Suggs – term ends 12/31/2013
- Estelle S. Wright – term ends 12/31/2013
Myrtle Beach City Council-Next Official Election November 2011
www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com
MAYOR– John Rhodes
Mayor Pro Tem – Wayne Gray
Council Members
- Michael Chestnut
- Susan Grissom Means
- Mike Lowder
- Philip Render
- Randal Wallace
Contact Info for Mayor/Council - www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/contacts.html
North Myrtle Beach City Council – Next Official Election November 2011 - www.nmb.us
MAYOR – Marilyn Hatley - mayorhatley@nmb.us
Council Members
Surfside Beach Town Council - www.surfsidebeach.org
MAYOR – K. Allen Deaton – AllenDeaton@surfsidebeach.org
Council Members
FLORENCE COUNTY
Florence City Council - www.cityofflorence.com
MAYOR – Stephen J. Wukela - swukela@cityofflorence.com
Mayor Pro Tem – District 1 - Billy D. Williams - bwilliams@cityofflorence.com - Lost 2010 Primary
Council Members
+Candidates for 2010 Election+
District 1 - Teresa Ervin (D)
District 2 - Candidates will face off in June 22 Run-off
- Pat Gibson-Hye - (D)
- Ed Robinson - (D)*
District 3 - Frank J. Brand, II - (R)*
At Large - Glynn Willis (R)
Coward Town Council - www.florenceco.org
MAYOR – Lewis W. Pate
Council Members
- Charles D. Langston
- James Powell Jr.
- J. Mark Keefe
- Dianne M. Thomas
Johnsonville City Council - www.cityofjohnsonville.com
MAYOR – Steve Dukes
Mayor Pro Tem – Diane S. Marsh
Council Members
- David Eaddy
- William Kelly
- Brad Richardson
- Carl Skinner
- Dr. Dale Strickland
Lake City City Council - www.lakecitysc.org/government.php
MAYOR – Lovith Anderson Jr.
Mayor Pro Tem – William J. Sebnick
Council Members
- District 1 – Gloria C. Tisdale
- District 2 – Sondra Fleming-Crosby
- District 3 – Russ Martin
- District 4 – Billy H. Brown
- District 6 – Jason Springs
Olanta Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/olanta.htm
MAYOR- James McCutcheon
Council Members
- Willie B. Gallegos
- Eric Evans
- Sandra Holt
- Mitch Driggers
Pamplico Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/pamplico.htm
MAYOR – Gene R. Gainey
Council Members
- D. Marshall Munn
- Lucius B. Eaddy
- Harriet C. Cox
- Robert H. Bostick
- Ivan M. Coleman Jr.
- Thomas E. Benton
Quinby Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/quinby.htm
MAYOR - T. Ashby Gregg
Council Members
- Robert Clayton
- Clifford Mays, Jr.
- Christopher Johnson
- Odell Spears
Scranton Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/scranton.htm
MAYOR – Terry Knotts
Council Members
- Marie Eaddy
- Annette Jones
- Thomas Knotts
- Clinton Leon Yarborough
Timmonsville Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/timmonsville.htm
MAYOR – Darrick Jackson
Council Members
- Marvin Burno
- Joseph L. Graham
- William James Jr.
- Clarence Joe
- James D. Pigate
- Johnny Wright, III
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
Georgetown City Council - www.cityofgeorgetownsc.com
MAYOR - Jack Scoville
Council Members
- Jeanette Ard
- Brendon M. Barber
- Rudolph A. Bradley
- Paige B. Sawyer III
- Clarence C. Smalls
- Peggy P. Wayne
MARION COUNTY
Marion City Council - www.marionsc.gov
MAYOR - Rodney Berry - term ends April 2013
Mayor Pro Tem - Ralph Atkinson - District 1 - term ends April 2011
Council Members
- District 2 - Ronald Atkinson - term ends April 2011
- District 3 - Betsy Atkinson - term ends April 2013
- District 4 - Bobby Davis - term ends April 2011
- District 5 - Poiette McGill Bromell - term ends April 2013
- District 6 - Michael Baker - term ends April 2013
