Decision 2010

  • Gubernatorial CandidatesMore>>

  • Nikki Haley

    Nikki Haley

    Nikki Haley has been a representative of District 87 since 2004 when she defeated an incumbent as a virtual unknown.More >>

  • Dr. Morgan Bruce Reeves

    Dr. Morgan Bruce Reeves

    NAME:  DR MORGAN BRUCE REEVESPARTY AFFILIATION:  INDEPENDENT AND GREEN PARTY AND UNITED CITIZENS PARTYCURRENT HOMETOWN: IRMOAGE: 50EDUCATION:  IRMO HS, MICHIGAN STATE URBAN PLANNING - DEVELOPMENT,More >>
    Dr. Morgan Bruce Reeves is the South Carolina Green Party's nominee for governor.More >>

  • Vincent Sheheen

    Vincent Sheheen

    Vincent Sheheen has represented Chesterfield, Kershaw and Lancaster Counties in the state senate since 2004.More >>

South Carolina -

US Congress  |  County Elections  |  City and Town Councils

  • Filing Deadline (Independents): July 15, 2010
  • Filing Deadline (Other Parties): Aug. 16, 2010
  • Runoff: June 22, 2010
  • Incumbent = *

State Websites

State Political Parties

Candidates for SC Governor

Democrat

Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

Independents

Candidates for Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

  • Ashley Cooper – www.cooperforsc.com                                              

Republican- (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

Libertarian

  • Christopher M. Mixon - Check Back Soon

Candidates for Secretary of State

Democrat

Republican

Candidates for State Treasurer

Republican

Candidates for Attorney General

Democrat

Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

Green Party

Candidates for Comptroller General

Democrat

Republican

Candidates for State Superintendent of Education

Democrat 

Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

Green Party

Independence Party

Libertarian

  • Tim Moultrie – Check Back Soon

Candidates for Adjutant General

Republican

Candidates for State Agriculture Commissioner

Democrat

  • Tom E. Elliott - Check Back Soon

Republican

2010 SC House of Representatives  - www.scstatehouse.gov 

Candidates for 2010 Election - (Seats in WMBF News Viewing Area)

* = Incumbent

District 54–Marlboro County–Douglas Jennings Jr.–(D)–Not Running for Re-Election

Candidate for District 54 – Elizabeth R. Munnerlyn (D) - won primary

District 55 – Dillon & Horry County – Jackie E. Hayes* (D) - won primary

District 56 – Darlington County – Denny Woodall Neilson* (D)

District 57 – Marion County – James A. Battle Jr.* (D)

District 58 – Horry Country – Liston D. Barfield* (R)

Others filed for District 58 – Butch Johnson – (D)

District 59 – Florence & Marion County – Terry Alexander* (D)

District 60 – Florence County – Phillip D. Lowe* (R)

Others filed for District 60 – Benny L. Webb – (D)

District 61 – Florence County – Lester Branham* (D) - won primary

District 62 – Darlington & Florence County – Robert Williams* (D) - won primary

District 63 – Florence County – Kris Crawford* (R)

Others filed for District 63 – Sheila C. Gallagher (D)

District 64 – Williamsburg County – Cathy Harvin* (D)

District 65 – Darlington County – Jay Lucas* (R) 

District 68 – Horry County – Thad Viers* (R) - won primary

District 101 – Williamsburg County – Kenneth Kennedy (D) -Not Running for Re-Election

Candidate for District 101 – Ronnie A Sabb (D) - won primary

District 103 – Georgetown & Williamsburg County – Carl L. Anderson* (D) - won primary

District 104 – Horry County – Tracy R. Edge* (R)

Others filed for District 104 – Charles J. Randall (D)

District 105 – Horry County – George M. Hearn* (R)

District 106 – Horry County – Nelson Hardwick* (R) - won primary

District 107 – Horry County – Alan Clemmons* (R)

District 108 – Georgetown County – Vida Miller* (D)

Others filed for District 108 – Kevin Ryan (R)

 

RACE FOR US CONGRESS

Candidates for US Senator

Democrat 

  • Alvin Greene - Check Back Soon

Republican

Candidates for US Representative-District 1

Democrat

  • Ben Frasier - Check Back Soon              

Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

Independents

Candidates for US Representative-District 2

Democrat 

Republican

Candidates for US Representative-District 3

Democrat       

Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

Independent

Candidates for US Representative – District 4

Democrat

Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

Libertarian

Independent

Announced Candidates for US Representative – District 5

Democrat

Republican

Announced Candidates for US Representative – District 6

Democrat

Republican - (Candidates involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

COUNTY ELECTIONS

2010 Election Info-Important Dates

  • June 22 - State Primary Runoffs
  • Oct. 2 - Deadline to register to vote in General Election
  • Nov. 2 - General Election

HORRY COUNTY

County Websites

Horry County Council Offices up for Election in 2010– Incumbent*

*The primary election will be held June 8th and the general election on November 2nd*

  • Council Chairperson - Liz Gilland* - NOT running for Re-election
  • District 1 – Harold Worley*
  • District 2 – Brent Schultz *
  • District 5 – Howard D. Barnard III*-*Filed Candidate for Horry County Chair
  • District 7 – James Frazier*
  • District 8 – Carl Schwartzkopf*
  • District 11 – Al Allen*

Other Current Council Members

  • District 9 - Vice Chairman – W. Paul Prince
  • District 3 – Marion Foxworth, III
  • District 4 – Gary Loftus
  • District 6 – Bob Grabowski
  • District 10 – Jody Prince

Candidates for Horry County Chairperson

  • Vincent Lehotsky - Loris
  • Tom Rice - Myrtle Beach

Candidates for 2010 Election

District 5 - (Candidates Involved in June 22 Runoff Election)

  • Bill McKown
  • Paul Price

District 8

  • Carl Schwartzkopf* - Running for Re-election - won primary

District 11

  • Al Allen* -  Running for Re-election - won primary

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

County Websites

Georgetown County Council

MARION COUNTY

County Websites

Marion County Council

  • CHAIRMAN – John Q. Atkinson Jr.
  • Vice Chairman – Elista H. Smith

Council Members

  • Pearly Britt
  • Allen W. Floyd
  • Eloise W. Rogers
  • Thomas E. Shaw
  • Milton W. Troy

DARLINGTON COUNTY

County Websites

Darlington County Council

  • CHAIRMAN – District 1 - Billy Baldwin- (Darlington)
  • Vice Chairman – District 4 - Anne C. Warr - (Lamar)
  • District 2 – Dannie Douglas – (Society Hill)
  • District 3 – Wilhelmina P. Johnson – (Darlington)
  • District 5 – Marvin LeFlowers – (Swift Creek)
  • District 6 - Mozella "Pennie" Nicholson – (Hartsville)
  • District 7 – Alex Shaw – (Hartsville/Kelleytown)
  • District 8 – Wesley Blackwell – (Hartsville)

DILLON COUNTY

County Websites

Dillon County Council

  • CHAIRMAN – District 5 - Harold Moody - (HAMER)
  • Vice Chairman – District 6 - Andrew "Deboy" Graves - (DILLON)
  • District 1 – Macio Williamson – (DILLON)
  • District 2 – Bobby K. Moody – (LAKE VIEW)
  • District 3 – Archie Scott – (DILLON)
  • District 4 – Aaron R. Gandy – (LATTA)
  • District 7 – James Webster – (DILLON)

Candidates for 2010 Election

  • Dillon County Council, District 5
    +Harold David Moody - Democrat, Incumbent - won primary
  • Dillon County Council, District 6
    +Andrew Graves - Democrat, Incumbent - won primary
  • Dillon County Council, District 7
    +Joe Johnson - Democrat - won primary


    FLORENCE COUNTY

County Websites

Florence County Council

  • CHAIRMAN - District 1 – K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr.
  • Vice Chairman - District 7 – Waymon Mumford – (VICE CHAIRMAN)
  • District 2 – Ken Ard* – Running for SC Lieutenant Governor seat
  • District 3 – Alphonso Bradley
  • District 4 – Mitchell Kirby
  • District 5 – Johnnie D. Rogers Jr.
  • District 6 – Russell W. Culberson
  • District 8 – James Schofield
  • District 9 – H. Morris Anderson

MARLBORO COUNTY

County Websites

Marlboro County Council

  • CHAIRMAN - District 5 – Dr. Carolyn Prince
  • Vice Chairman - District 3 – Ron Munnerlyn
  • District 1 – Jean Wallace McLean
  • District 2 – Willie Gladden
  • District 4 – Corrie Hicks Plato
  • District 6 – Ken Allen
  • District 7 – Steve Blackmon
  • District 8 – Anthony Woods

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

County Websites

Williamsburg County Council

  • CHAIRMAN – Stanley S. Pasley
  • Vice Chairman – District 5 – Andy McKnight
  • District 1 – Harry Huggins
  • District 2 – W. B. Wilson
  • District 3 – Harry Darby
  • District 4 – Eddie Woods Jr.
  • District 6 – Sam Drucker
  • District 7 – Franklin Fulmore

ROBESON COUNTY, NC

County Websites

Robeson County Commissioners

  • CHAIRMAN –District 4– Noah Woods
  • Vice Chairman – District 7 - Tom Taylor
  • District 1 – Jerry Stephens
  • District 2 – Hubert Sealey
  • District 3 - Roger Oxendine
  • District 5 – Raymond Cummings Jr.
  • District 6 – Tommy Wellington
  • District 8 – Lance Herndon

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

County Websites

Scotland County Board of Commissioners

CITY AND TOWN COUNCILS

HORRY COUNTY

Atlantic Beach Town Council – Next Official Election November 2011

(*Possible Special Election for disputed seats*)

www.townofatlanticbeachsc.com

MAYOR (Acting*) – Charlene Taylor - taylorNred@aol.com

Town Council

Aynor Town Council – No Election until November 2011

Aynor Town Hall – 843-358-6231

MAYOR – Wiley "Rob" Taylor

Mayor Pro Tem – Chris Shelley

Town Council

  • Tray Andrew
  • Tony Godsey Sr.
  • Josh Johnson

Town of Briarcliffe Acres – www.townofbriarcliffe.us

MAYOR – Ken Corbett

Town Council

  • Nancy Edelman
  • Dennis Herron
  • Gary Pell
  • Abby Stewart

Conway City Council – Next Official Election November 2011 - www.cityofconway.com

MAYOR – Alys C. Lawson

Mayor Pro Tem – Jean M. Timbes

City Council

Loris City CouncilNext Official Election November 2011 - www.cityofloris.com

MAYOR – David E. Stoudenmire Jr. – term ends 12/31/2011

Council Members

  • Shirley O. Craigie – term ends 12/31/2011
  • Joan S. Gause – term ends 12/31/2011
  • Thessalonia Graham – term ends 12/31/2011
  • Lewis C. Hardee Jr. – term ends 12/31/2013
  • Michael E. Suggs – term ends 12/31/2013
  • Estelle S. Wright – term ends 12/31/2013

Myrtle Beach City Council-Next Official Election November 2011

www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com

MAYOR– John Rhodes

Mayor Pro Tem – Wayne Gray

Council Members

  • Michael Chestnut
  • Susan Grissom Means
  • Mike Lowder
  • Philip Render
  • Randal Wallace

Contact Info for Mayor/Council - www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/contacts.html

North Myrtle Beach City Council – Next Official Election November 2011 - www.nmb.us

MAYOR – Marilyn Hatley - mayorhatley@nmb.us

Council Members

Surfside Beach Town Council - www.surfsidebeach.org

MAYOR – K. Allen Deaton – AllenDeaton@surfsidebeach.org

Council Members

FLORENCE COUNTY

Florence City Council - www.cityofflorence.com

MAYOR – Stephen J. Wukela - swukela@cityofflorence.com

Mayor Pro Tem – District 1 - Billy D. Williams - bwilliams@cityofflorence.com - Lost 2010 Primary

Council Members

+Candidates for 2010 Election+

District 1 - Teresa Ervin (D)

District 2 - Candidates will face off in June 22 Run-off

  • Pat Gibson-Hye - (D)
  • Ed Robinson - (D)*

District 3 - Frank J. Brand, II - (R)*

At Large - Glynn Willis (R)

 

Coward Town Council - www.florenceco.org

MAYOR – Lewis W. Pate

Council Members

  • Charles D. Langston
  • James Powell Jr.
  • J. Mark Keefe
  • Dianne M. Thomas

Johnsonville City Council - www.cityofjohnsonville.com

MAYOR – Steve Dukes

Mayor Pro Tem – Diane S. Marsh

Council Members

  • David Eaddy
  • William Kelly
  • Brad Richardson
  • Carl Skinner
  • Dr. Dale Strickland

Lake City City Council - www.lakecitysc.org/government.php

MAYOR – Lovith Anderson Jr.

Mayor Pro Tem – William J. Sebnick

Council Members

  • District 1 – Gloria C. Tisdale
  • District 2 – Sondra Fleming-Crosby
  • District 3 – Russ Martin
  • District 4 – Billy H. Brown
  • District 6 – Jason Springs

Olanta Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/olanta.htm

MAYOR- James McCutcheon

Council Members

  • Willie B. Gallegos
  • Eric Evans
  • Sandra Holt
  • Mitch Driggers

Pamplico Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/pamplico.htm

MAYOR – Gene R. Gainey

Council Members

  • D. Marshall Munn
  • Lucius B. Eaddy
  • Harriet C. Cox
  • Robert H. Bostick
  • Ivan M. Coleman Jr.
  • Thomas E. Benton

Quinby Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/quinby.htm

MAYOR - T. Ashby Gregg

Council Members

  • Robert Clayton
  • Clifford Mays, Jr.
  • Christopher Johnson
  • Odell Spears

Scranton Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/scranton.htm

MAYOR – Terry Knotts

Council Members

  • Marie Eaddy
  • Annette Jones
  • Thomas Knotts
  • Clinton Leon Yarborough

Timmonsville Town Council - www.florenceco.org/Planning/Jurisdictions/timmonsville.htm

MAYOR – Darrick Jackson

Council Members

  • Marvin Burno
  • Joseph L. Graham
  • William James Jr.
  • Clarence Joe
  • James D. Pigate
  • Johnny Wright, III

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Georgetown City Council - www.cityofgeorgetownsc.com

MAYOR - Jack Scoville

Council Members

  • Jeanette Ard
  • Brendon M. Barber
  • Rudolph A. Bradley
  • Paige B. Sawyer III
  • Clarence C. Smalls
  • Peggy P. Wayne

MARION COUNTY

Marion City Council - www.marionsc.gov

MAYOR - Rodney Berry - term ends April 2013

Mayor Pro Tem - Ralph Atkinson - District 1 - term ends April 2011

Council Members

  • District 2 - Ronald Atkinson - term ends April 2011
  • District 3 - Betsy Atkinson - term ends April 2013
  • District 4 - Bobby Davis - term ends April 2011
  • District 5 - Poiette McGill Bromell - term ends April 2013
  • District 6 - Michael Baker - term ends April 2013

