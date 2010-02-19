Pet of the Week - Ono

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week's Pet of the Week is a little Dachshund who is hoping to quickly find a home so he can get back to his life.

Ono's owner recently passed away and he was brought to the Grand Strand Humane Society because no one was able to care for him. You can really tell Ono has been loved and well taken care of.

He has a beautiful coat of reddish fur, a long snout and the big, floppy ears. Ono is a Dachshund, so he is very low to the ground, but he moves quickly when he's on the go!

Overall, Ono is quiet and mild-mannered and would fit perfectly into a single-person household or a family home. He has no health problems and is ready to meet his new family.

To learn more about Ono, and other dogs available for adoption, visit the GSHS website or give them a call at 843-918-4910.

