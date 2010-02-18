Speed Patrol: 48th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach

By Jennifer Grove - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF News Speed Patrol went out to take a look at 48th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach after receiving an email from a concerned neighborhood watch group in the area.

The speed limit along the road sits at 35 mph. WMBF News Speed Patrol found that while most drivers hovered within 3 mph of the speed limit, others where clocked driving nearly 10 over along the narrow stretch of road.

One by one, the Compton family is dealing with the traffic by going green and planting a row of trees along the busy avenue.

"We really need some buffer from the noise," Lea Compton said. "There are a lot of school buses, semi trucks."

Matt Kline with Four Seasons Nursery says that while people use tree lines most often as a visual screen, they can also be used to keep out sound.

"Once they grow in and get mature they do a pretty good job of screening out for noise," Kline explained.

Myrtle Beach Police Sgt. John Bertang says the noise reflects the growing pains of the avenue.

"You have a lot of residential traffic, and you also have a lot of people using 48th as a cut through," Bertang explained. "So there's an increased volume of traffic."

Bertang says a few residents had voiced their concerns about 48th Avenue and Camellia Drive in that area, which prompted the traffic division to look into the issue.

"We're doing what we can to really slow people down and make it a safer community," Bertang said.

He says the Comptons are not the only ones finding creative ways to deal with drivers on the busy road. According to Bertang, Myrtle Beach Police have different tactics for tackling speeding problems.

"We deploy message boards and we deploy speed monitoring devices where it displays their speed when they're driving by," Bertang said.

Myrtle Beach traffic officers also say they have a new piece of technology at their disposal: a covert device that tracks the speeds of cars, their direction of travel, and time of day. Bertang says this technology allows the police to better understand the dynamics of traffic and to find out if there truly is a traffic issue in the area.

