Pet of the Week- 2/14

By Paula Caruso - bio | email

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - This week, we're featuring a beautiful, black Lab named Ilsa who's looking for a good home.

Ilsa is still a young pup, but she has a hip condition. The first family that adopted her said she had trouble going up the stairs in their home.

Ilsa has been checked out by veterinarians, and they don't think she needs any treatment right now. You wouldn't know she had a problem at all with the way she bounces around. She may need some surgery in the future, but not until she is much older.

Ilsa has a great energy and just like most Labs, she is docile and very sweet. This dog would be a wonderful addition to any family (single, married, children, or elderly).

If you want to know more about Ilsa, call the St. Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780.

